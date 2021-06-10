EU tariffs costing Brown-Forman US$70m a year in lost sales

News

By db_staff

Lawson Whiting, president of Brown-Forman, estimates that the EU’s 25% penalty tariff on American whiskies is costing the company US$70 million a year in lost sales.

The transatlantic dispute harks back to the days of the Trump White House when America imposed a 25% anti-dumping levy on European steel and aluminium to be followed a year later by Brussels retaliating kind.

Attempts to resolve the spat will be made at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall, which Whiting suggested “puts a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel – maybe they can come up with some constructive agreements that would benefit us.”

He added that he was “pleased” that both sides had agreed not to double the tariffs to 50% as originally scheduled from the first of this month and that he “continued to be encouraged about the full removal of tariffs on American whiskey”.

He urged all concerned “to remove all spirits tariffs before the EU tariff escalation pause expires at the end of November.”

In 2019 (the latest figures available) US whiskey exports to the EU slumped by 30% as a result of the tariff penalty, with Brown-Forman suffering the most because of the dominance of Jack Daniel’s in the sector.

During the presentation, Whiting hinted that Britain, a target market for Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, may be ready to drop the penalty tariffs sooner than Brussels.

They were imposed when the UK was part of the European Union and have not yet been removed despite London’s eagerness to agree a free trade deal with President Biden.

The company’s annual results disappointed Wall Street despite Brown-Forman hailing them as “consistent with our long-term performance”.

Reported profit was $903m, or $1.88 per share, which was marginally below estimates. At $3.46 billion, reported sales were up 3%, while underlying sales gained 6% aided by strong volume growth especially in RTDs, which topped 20m cases. That was offset by a decline in price/mix.

Volume growth was 12%, aided by new flavours introduced in the RTD category.

Underlying net sales for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands were up 4% globally, driven by Jack Daniel’s RTDs, the international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and volume-driven growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Gentleman Jack.

However, because Jack Daniel’s is predominantly an on-trade spirit, especially in the US, Brown-Forman felt the full impact of closed bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

That said, Brown-Forman remains optimistic about the current year to spring 2022, predicting that both trading conditions and profitability will continue to improve, forecasting that underlying sales and operating income will grow in mid-single-digits, along with industry expectations.

That prediction, however, excludes the possibility of the EU tariff war ending and an extra $70m flowing into the coffers in Louisville.

The company is committed to spend £95m on doubling its production capacity at Louisville and generated a free cash flow of $755 million in the past year, which will help it to pursue niche takeovers as opportunities arise.