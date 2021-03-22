Irish customs seize counterfeit wine worth €302,000 in Cork

Irish customs officers seized 24,750 litres of counterfeit wine worth almost €302,000 at the port of Cork last week.

Revenue officers made the discovery on Tuesday 16 March as a result of “routine profiling”, according to a statement.

The officials found the wine at the Tivoli Container Terminal in the southern Irish city of Cork after they carried out a search on an unaccompanied container. They said the wine had been shipped from the Netherlands.

With a retail value of over €300,000, the counterfeit wine represents a loss to the Exchequer of around €161,500.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing. Businesses and members of the public that have any information about the case are urged to contact Revenue on (+353) 1800 295 295.

According to the Irish Examiner, Revenue officials carried out some 1,808 seizures of alcohol last year. In total they found 764,174 litres of counterfeit alcohol worth €4.17 million. Officers also seized €32.8m worth of illegal cigarettes, 326 weapons and loose tobacco worth €4.25m. Other more unusual finds included a crocodile head and a turtle shell.

