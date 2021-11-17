38 batches of imported wines failed to enter China in 2021

News

By Alice Liang

From January to September 2021, a total of 38 batches of “unqualified” wines were forbidden from entering China, a 245% rise from the same period in 2020.

According to statistics released from China Customs, the unqualified wines had been sent from from Australia, Austria, Germany, France, Serbia, and Spain. A staggering 26 of the total 38 batches were reported as being from Australia, followed by Spain and France.

The reasons for rejecting the imports ranged from unqualified labels and packaging, to over-use of food additives, methanol or lead, or the total sugar content failing to meet national standards. Of all of these, unqualified labels were the most common reason for refusing the wines entry to the country, with 20 batches confiscated for this reason.

The unqualified wines were found in entry ports including Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Huangpu, and Tianjin. Shenzhen had the largest number of confiscated items (16 batches in total).

According to Chinese officials, the unqualified imported wines have since either been returned to its destination of origin or destroyed at the port in accordance with the law.