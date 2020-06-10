Foley Family Wines expands portfolio with Sonoma winery

10th June, 2020
by
Phoebe French
California-based wine group Foley Family Wines has acquired Sonoma County’s Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery for a reported US$250 million.
Founded by American businessman and vintner Bill Foley in 1996, wine producer, marketer and distributor Foley Family Wines has added to its expansive Californian wine portfolio.
The purchase of Ferrari-Carano, known for its fumé blanc, includes the winery in Dry Creek Valley; the Villa Fiore tasting room and three other tasting facilities; the PreVail Mountain Winery in Alexander Valley; and 3,183 of land, which includes 1,223 acres under vine planted across 21 sites in the Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Carneros, Mendocino Ridge and Anderson Valley AVAs.
The deal also includes several residential properties, a temperature-controlled warehouse, and the estate winery garden, which is home to over 2,000 species of plant.
According to Wine Spectator, Foley is said to have paid in the region of $250m.
Foley Family Wines now owns 16 wineries in California, which as well as Ferrari-Carano, include Foley Sonoma (Geyserville), Chalone Vineyard (Monterey), Foley Estates (Sta. Rita Hills), Lincourt Vineyards (Solvang), Merus (Napa Valley), Foley Johnson (Napa Valley), Kuleto (Napa Valley), Chalk Hill (Sonoma County), Sebastiani (Sonoma County), Lancaster Estate (Sonoma County), Langtry Estate (Lake County), Firestone Vineyard (Santa Ynez Valley), Eos Winery (Paso Robles), Roth Estate Winery (Sonoma County), Banshee (Sonoma County).
The group also owns Three Rivers in Walla Walla, Washington, and two wineries in Oregon: Acrobat and The Four Graces. It has a subsidiary company in New Zealand which controls wineries including Vavasour (Marlborough), Clifford Bay (Marlborough), Grove Mill (Marlborough), Dashwood (Marlborough), Martinborough Vineyard (Martinborough), Te Kairanga (Martinborough), and Mt. Difficulty (Bannockburn, Central Otago).
Founder and CEO of Foley Family Wines, Bill Foley, commented: “We are delighted to add Ferrari-Carano to our family. Their established reputation for quality wines, their dedication to responsible environmental stewardship, and their commitment to exceptional hospitality are all perfectly aligned with our priorities.”
Ferrari Carano was founded in 1981 Don and Rhonda Carano, who worked for hotel and casino group Eldorado Resorts. As well as Sauvignon Blanc, the producer also makes wines from Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Viognier, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, and, in a nod to the founders’ Italian heritage, Sangiovese. The estate produces wine in four different tiers, as well as dessert wine.
Rhonda Carano, Ferrari-Carano founder and CEO, added: “I’m happy to see our winery become part of a family-owned and operated company that shares our vision and core values. Foley Family Wines has shown that they value the individual character of each of their estate wineries. We know that the reputation we’ve worked hard to build over the last four decades is in good hands.”