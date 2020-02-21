Swedish alcohol monopoly sues wine app Vivino

21st February, 2020
by
Phoebe French
The Swedish alcohol monopoly, Systembolaget, has threatened Vivino with a SEK 3 million fine, claiming that the wine app’s marketing is in breach of the country’s alcohol act.
As reported by Dagens Juridik, Sweden’s state-run alcohol monopoly has argued that Vivino is breaking strict laws which govern the sale and advertising of alcohol.
Vivino began operating in Sweden in September 2019, having been founded in Denmark in 2010.
In a complaint filed at Sweden’s patent and market court, Systembolaget stated: “Vivino’s sale of alcoholic drinks is in violation of the Alcohol Act and is illegal.”
A spokesperson from Systembolaget told the drinks business: “I can confirm that Systembolaget has initiated legal proceedings against Vivino at the patent and market court in Stockholm.
“Systembolaget holds a retail monopoly on the sales – both physical in store sales as well as online sales – of alcoholic beverages to Swedish consumers in Sweden. When Vivino sells alcoholic beverages to Swedish consumers through distance sales, it is operating a retail trade business in Sweden and consequently acting in violation of the law.”
A particular point of contention appears to be Vivino’s use of the words ‘fredagsmys’ (translated as ‘Friday night in) and ‘Black Friday’ to market drinks containing alcohol.
The Swedish alcohol cartel initially sent a cease and desist letter to Vivino on 22 January this year. Vivino responded stating that its operations in Sweden were entirely legal.
Online wine marketplace and consumer rating app Vivino boasts over 40 million worldwide users with almost 12 million wines listed on its site.
In 2016, the app reported receiving investment totaling £17.3 million, with the majority coming from the former CEO of luxury drinks producer Moët Hennessy,
Christophe Navarre.
In the following year, Vivino rolled out a new premium service which gives customers free delivery on 32,000 different wines.
In 2018, the company raised a further US$20 million in a round of fundraising led by Navarre’s investment company SCP Neptune International. Navarre was also given a place on Vivino’s board of directors.
the drinks business has contacted Vivino for comment.