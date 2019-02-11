Central Otago winery Carrick up for sale

11th February, 2019
by
Lauren Eads
Another Central Otago winery in New Zealand has been put up for sale, following the NZ$52 million sale of Mt. Difficulty to the US-based Foley Family Wines.
Carrick vineyards in Bannockburn, Central Otago
The Carrick estate comprises a certified-organic vineyard, winery, cellar door and 70-seat restaurant in Bannockburn, and is for sale by tender via premium real estate brand New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.
It is a reluctant sale by Auckland-based vendor Elizabeth Zhong, who has decided to “pursue other business interests”, according to a press release announcing the sale.
“It was a really hard decision to sell Carrick, as it’s my dream vineyard,” she said. “I love it because it’s purely organic. I’m passionate about protecting the environment and passing it on to the next generation in a better state than what it was. Owning Carrick has been really rewarding because the entire team at Carrick has been doing their best with the land, and as a result we’re producing some of the best quality organic wines New Zealand offers.”
The estate covers 34 hectares – of which 24ha is planted with Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc – as well as accommodation, which includes three luxury residences with a combined total of 12 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms suitable for guest accommodation.
“Carrick is the jewel in the crown in Bannockburn – it is simply a stunning vineyard that produces globally-renowned organic wine,” said New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty senior associate and vineyard sales specialist David Penrose.
“It is definitely a unique opportunity to be able to secure a vineyard of this size, with such potential across so many aspects of the business.”
Last week New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approved the sale of Central Otago wine estate Mt. Difficulty to US-based Foley Family Wines for NZ$52 million (£27m).
Foley Family Wines is majority owned by United States-based Bill Foley, who also owns other New Zealand vineyards including Martinborough Vineyard, Te Kairanga Vineyard and Grove Mill Winery.The sale included about 70ha of freehold land and about 110ha of leasehold land at the Bannockburn vineyard, with the producer known for its Mt. Difficulty and Roaring Meg labels, and particularly its Pinot Noir and Riesling.
Tenders for Carrick will close at 4pm on 29 March. A guide price has not been given. The listing can be viewed here.
