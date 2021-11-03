110-year-old woman says red wine is the secret to her long life

News

By Christian Smith

A 110-year-old woman, who has lived a remarkable life including playing international cricket for England and working as a spy for MI6 during World War II, credits red wine among the secrets to her long life.

Eileen Ash celebrated her 110th birthday on Saturday, and said that her previous habit of doing yoga twice a week, in addition to enjoying a glass of red wine, has helped her to live her wonderfully long and full life.

The right-arm-bowler played cricket for England in the 1930s and 40s, and worked as a spy for MI6 during and in the aftermath of the second World War.

Mrs Ash was famous for driving her yellow Mini car, a habit that she kept up until she was 105-years-old, though she finally gave up driving five years ago. She still owns the car, though, and celebrated her 110th birthday surrounded by friends and family, who surprised her by bringing the car along with them.

Mrs Ash received well north of 100 birthday cards, according to the wellbeing manager of the home in which she currently lives, including a very special message from the Queen.

She was also presented with a copy of the original cricket bat she used to play with, which was embossed with the message ‘Eileen Ash: 110 not out’.

Recent studies have highlighted the potentially beneficial properties of red wine, including one that found a flaw in the now-famous claim that there is “no safe” level of drinking.

Another study published in the peer-reviewed publication BMC Medicine found that light-to-moderate drinking could be beneficial to one’s health, including for those with heart disease. You can read more here.