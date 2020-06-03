WBWE Asia launches virtual wine exhibition
3rd June, 2020
by
db_staff
Bulk wine trade show WBWE Asia has launched a virtual wine exhibition which consists of an online trading system through which wineries can establish direct contact with buyers.
The technology-based communication system will allow wineries to close deals without being present at the trade fair.
Wines will be shipped to China as normal and displayed at the fair in the usual way, with the promotional stand material and staff representing the winery. Chinese buyers and merchants will be able to taste the wine and can ask winery managers any further details via WBWE Asia’s virtual system.
WBWE will be inviting buyers, purchasing managers, consultants, managers, merchants and the media to the fair on 12-13 July in the city of Yantai. All attendees will receive a list of those exhibiting before the show starts.
Winery managers who are unable to travel to the exhibition can instead “virtually attend”.
The organisers have already noted that the fair will be smaller in size than usual, due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The statement noted: “Winery managers will be able to do business from their offices or their place of origin, whilst virtually attending the fair with the same trading warranty as if they were in China.
“Right now it is too soon to be certain that the fairs of the future will follow this route, yet we cannot afford to run the risk of stopping exports while we wait to see what unfolds.”
“WBWE Asia ensures that your winery is accurately displayed and that your wines are available to be tasted by an important portfolio of buyers and distributors from China, whether you can attend the fair in person or via the internet.”
WBWE Asia noted that the bulk wine marked was helping the Chinese market to recover from Covid losses. Imports of bag-in-box (BIB) to China rose from 1.12 million litres to 1.14 million litres in the first quarter of 2020.