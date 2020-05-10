10 of the world’s lowest calorie wines

26th May, 2020
by
Lauren Eads
Enjoying a glass of wine need not be a considered a treat, especially when you are sipping on a low calorie wine. But can low calorie wines still hit the spot?
Drinks companies have poured millions of pounds into deciphering the recipe to a wine that not only tastes great, but caters to those looking for a lower calorie serve.
Supermarkets have worked hard to introduce stronger and larger ranges of lighter wines, while the New Zealand wine industry has ploughed £8.5m into finding a way to produce lighter wines without compromising on taste.
Tapping into increasing consumer demand for lower alcohol wines, the NZ$17 million “Lifestyle Wines” project was first announced in 2013.
Funded by the New Zealand government, NZ Winegrowers and around 15 individual wineries, the project is working to develop new ways of working in the vineyard, the winery and responding to changing market demands in order to position New Zealand as a premium producer of low alcohol wines in the future, aiming for an abv of 8-10%.
Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard committed to providing a web link to nutritional information on the labels of all of its strategic brands in 2017, following a report by the EU Commission inviting the trade to devise its own calorie labelling strategy. Diageo and AB InBev have made similar pledges, providing nutritional information on a voluntary basis through a combination of online information and on-pack labelling.
While low-cal wines have no set industry standard, they are generally at least 15% lighter than the standard 120 to 130 calories found in a 150ml serving. Some wines are carried on this trait alone, pitched as ‘skinny’, while others by virtue of their lower alcohol content are naturally lower in calories. Getting a balance between the alcohol content and resulting calories is the trick.
Here, we have taken a look at low calorie wines that still have a decent abv, 7% and above, but carry fewer calories.
Click through for a look at some of the lowest calorie wines currently on the market….
Click here for our analysis of no and low alcohol wine trends, and Five no and low trends to watch out for in 2020.