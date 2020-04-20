Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch ‘quarantine wine’

20th April, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Actors and married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have launched a ‘quarantine’ Pinot Noir from Oregon and will donate 100% of the profits to charities providing Covid-19 relief.
Kutcher and Kunis have teamed up Walla Walla-based Nocking Point, which was co-founded by Canadian actor Stephen Amell and owner of Source Audio Andrew Harding.
Image: Nocking Point
The acting duo took to social media to announce the launch of the wine, which they said was inspired by having virtual drinks and meals with their friends during lockdown.
Kunis came up with the original idea, and Kutcher was able to contact his friend Harding to put it into practice.
The Quarantine Pinot Noir 2018 is made from grapes sourced from the Willamette Valley in Oregon and was made by winemaker Sarah Cabot of Battle Creek Vineyards.
Kutcher and Kunis were able to taste samples over a Facetime call before eventually deciding on the final wine.
The wine is priced at US$50 for two bottles, or $40 for members of Nocking Point’s wine club. It is available to buy now and will be shipped in early May.
The packaging features an “interactive label” which can be written on. Buyers are encouraged to write or draw the person they’re toasting to on the label, and share the image on social media using the hashtags #quarantinewine, #ppe and #socialdistancing to spread the word.
All of the profits from the sale of the wine will be donated to four charities which the couple are already working with. These include GiveDirectly, which gives cash grants to low-income families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the areas hardest hit by Covid-19; Direct Relief, a charity providing medical equipment for frontline workers; Frontline Responders Fund, an initiative which buys and delivers PPE and ventilators to medical facilities; and America’s Food Fund, a collaboration between Feeding America and World Central Kitchen which provides reliable and safe access to food.
Kunis commented: “100% of the proceeds will go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, vetted out to make sure that they do what they’re supposed to, their outcome is visible, and so we took the guessing game out in the case you want to help people.”
Founded in 2012, Nocking Point works with a selection of winemakers to source wines that have been “curated” by celebrities and influencers.
A link to buy the wines can be found here.