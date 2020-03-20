WBWE Asia postponement show until July

The second edition of the World Bulk Wine Exhibition (WBWE) Asia show has revised its event date to 12 to 13 July 2020 due to Covid-19.

The second edition of the event was initially scheduled to take place again in Yantai this May. This week, however, the event organiser announced its decision to potpone the event.

WBWE Asia places a strong emphasis on opening up the global market for Chinese wineries, as well as providing a platform for industry professionals around the world to meet and mingle in Yantai, an important bulk wine hub in China.

Although the epidemic in China seems to be under control for now, with no new local infections reported for two days, the organisers insisted on the change of date as the global situation is still unclear.

Otilia Romero de Condés, CEO of WBWE, commented: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. The committee of WBWE Asia appreciates the understanding of our friends in the industry, and together we will overcome the situation.”

