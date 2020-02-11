Vinexpo HK to go ahead with back-up date on standby
11th February, 2020
by
Rupert Millar
This year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong show will go ahead, but might be moved to July depending on the situation with the Coronavirus.
Speaking to the drinks business at Wine Paris/Vinexpo Paris this morning (11 February), director Rodolphe Lameyse said that the fair would go ahead but the situation was being monitored and would be moved to July if the situation in Asia did not seem safe this spring.
“Let me be clear,” he said. “There will be a show. We are monitoring what is happening. If things are out of control in May I have secured a back-up date in July.”
He added that he had no wish to send his own employees into an unsafe environment and understood exhibiting companies were naturally wary as well.
But panicking, he continued, was “not an option”. He said exhibitors will be told in good time if the date changes.
“There will be a show,” he reiterated. “With the Trump tariffs, Brexit and now coronavirus, the wine industry needs a platform.”
Officials in Hong Kong today (11 February) have put residents of one apartment building into quarantine after two people living on different floors tested positive for the virus.
There are now 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.