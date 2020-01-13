EU alcohol imports blocked in Indonesia

Indonesia is clamping down on imports of European wine, spirits and dairy products in an escalating dispute over the Asian country’s palm oil.

Flying under the radar of the more headline-grabbing spat between the US and European Union in which wine is being heavily penalised, another feud has been bubbling away in south Asia.

The dispute arose last year after the EU declared in March 2019 that as palm oil causes deforestation it is not considered a sustainable or renewable resource anymore.

As such, the trading block said it would be phased out as fuel for transport between 2023 and 2030.

The news was badly received in Indonesia which is one of the world’s leading producers of palm oil – with Malaysia.

The EU biodiesel market is worth an estimated €9 billion a year, with €400 million worth of that coming from Indonesia.

Tensions ratcheted up throughout the year with tariffs being imposed on biodiesel by the EU and then spirits, wine and dairy products by Indonesia and in late December 2019 it was reported by agencies that alcoholic products were no longer being issued import licenses.

A predominantly Muslim country, Indonesia regulates alcohol imports through an import and distribution plan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Great Portland Street, London

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London, UK

International Sales Manager

Elixir Distillers
Park Royal, London, UK

Brand Marketing Executive

Elixir Distillers
Park Royal, London, UK

Cellar Door Manager

House of Townend
Melton, North Ferriby, UK

Marketing Assistant

Bancroft Wines Ltd
London, UK

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Austrian Wine Tasting

London,United Kingdom
3rd Feb 2020
Click to view more

The Global Syrah Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more