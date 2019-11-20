Plantings in Barolo to be halted for three years

Vine plantings in Barolo will be put on hold for three years from January 2020 in order to regulate production of the revered Italian red, the region’s consorzio has revealed.

Ceretto’s Monsordo Bernadina estate in Alba. Plantings in Barolo have been put on hold by the consorzio for the next three years

Speaking to db during a recent visit to Piedmont, Ilaria Bertini, head of communications for the Barolo and Barbaresco Consorzio, said:

“We don’t want to be faced with the situation of a glut of wine, so the consorzio has taken the step to stop any new plantings of vines in the Barolo region for the next three years.

“The new rule will come into place in January 2020 and we will revise the situation in 2023. It is a preventative measure to control the production of Barolo and preserve the landscape.

“If there are any new vines planted during that time, producers won’t be able to label the wine as Barolo, it will have to be declassified.” Bertini told db that the reaction to the plan from producers had so far been positive – “we’ve had no big disagreements or objections to the idea yet,” she said.

Barolo is a significantly larger region than Barbaresco. According to the consorzio, there are currently 2,100 hectares of vines planted in Barolo and 378 producers, while there are just 763 hectares of vines in Barbaresco and 211 producers.

In terms of annual production, around 14 million bottles of Barolo are made each year and 5 million bottles of Barbaresco. The US is Barolo’s number one export market by volume, accounting for 20% of exports. Other key markets include the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

Share38
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

OFF TRADE SALES MANAGERS

Alliance Wine
England, UK

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Assistant Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Sales - Global Wine Competitions

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

Speciality Brands
Elixir House, Whitby Avenue, Park Royal NW10 7SF

Product Data Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, UK

Events Executive

67 Pall Mall
London, UK

Events Executive

Bibendum
London, UK

more jobs

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019

Green Awards 2019 Ceremony

London,United Kingdom
11th Dec 2019

Wine Paris 2020

Paris,France
10th Feb 2020
Click to view more

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

Deadline : 25th November 2019

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 2nd December 2019

Click to view more

Rioja Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Sparkling Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more