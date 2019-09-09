Wine brand launches low calorie, low ABV English sparkling ‘wine’ with 15% of your daily vitamin intake

A new English wine label has produced something that sounds too good to be true: a low calorie, low-alcohol fizz that contains 15% of your recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals.

Wild Botanicals, based in Cornwall, UK, produces two low alcohol sparkling wines at 0.5% ABV, called Blush and Nude, that contain eight added nutrients such as zinc, niacin and vitamin B6, claiming to be “unlike anything else on the market”.

When it comes to the tasting notes, the Nude has hints of “gooseberry, banana lime and mango”, while the Blush “evokes rosehip tea, strawberries and cream”.

Ellie Bradshaw, the brand’s founder, said she was inspired to launch the brand when she “couldn’t find anything that  appealed to my dry palate in the sparkling wine category that was ultra-low in alcohol when I needed it to be.

“I was bored of sparkling water, elderflower press-d out and didn’t want the high sugar content often found in so many soft drinks. I’m equally passionate about the power and health properties of herbs, the slow food movement and art.

Bradshaw claims that Wild Life Botanicals “blends all of these elements through a unique alchemy to ensure there is no compromise on taste or experience and delivers a health boost all at the same time. Wild Life Botanicals is all about empowerment to live your best life.”

Both serves contain less than 35 calories per 125ml glass, 60% less than the average glass of Champagne or Prosecco.

It is currently available to buy via the brand’s website at £15 (US$18.53) per 70cl bottle.

Share2
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Field Sales Executive

Silent Pool Distillers
Guildford, UK

CUSTOMER SERVICE & OPERATIONS ADMINISTRATOR

Marussia Beverages Uk Ltd
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

67 Pall Mall
Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ES, UK

European Sales Manager

Boisset Collection
London, UK

Trade Sales Executive

Yapp Brothers
London, UK

Sales Manager

Gulf Brands International
Bahrain

Customer Services Administrator - On Trade

Speciality Drinks
Whitby Avenue, London NW10 7SF, UK

more jobs

Australia Redefined

London,United Kingdom
17th Sep 2019

Wines of Rueda Masterclass

Bristol,United Kingdom
17th Sep 2019

Wines of Chile Trade Tasting

London,United Kingdom
24th Sep 2019
Click to view more

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

Deadline : 13th September 2019

Champagne Masters 2019

Deadline : 20th September 2019

Click to view more

The Global Rosé Masters 2019

View Results

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more