Amorim cork stopper proved carbon positive

An independent study by PWC has shown that Amorim’s Neutrocork stopper is carbon positive, the drinks business can exclusively reveal.

Amorim’s Neutrocork has a postive carbon footprint according to PWC

Following a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers, completed at end of last year, and sent to db this week, Portugal’s largest cork producer, Amorim, can confirm that its best-selling stopper, Neutrocork, actually retains more carbon than it releases during its production.

As stated in the PWC report, the Neutrocork stopper’s carbon footprint – calculated according to a life cycle approach – results in a carbon balance with a positive impact, with a footprint of -1.8 g CO2e per stopper.

When considering the carbon sequestration at the oak forest associated to cork production, the results are significantly more positive, corresponding to -392 g CO2e per stopper, according to the document.

The study takes into account all aspects of the production of Neutrocork, including the emissions related with the inputs materials, the total energy production, packaging materials and transport (see bar graph, below).

In essence, because the cork integrated in Neutrocork stoppers constitutes a carbon sink, which remains integrated into the final product, the production phases of the closure have negative GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.

Amorim is the the world’s largest maker of micro-agglomerate closures, and currently produces 1.2 billion Neutrocork stoppers per annum.

Neutrocork stoppers are produced using the top quality ‘negative’ strips from the whole cork punching process, together with the natural by-products from disc stamping, which are all carefully assessed during the initial plank selections.

This raw material is then ground down into micro granules and put through the ROSA Evolution steam cleaning machines to remove any detectable TCA or its pre-cursors.

These ultra-fine, sterile granules are then moulded into Neutrocork closures in different lengths. The stoppers are also used for the easy-open Helix system because of their cork density.

Amorim sponsors the sustainability and biodiversity awards in The Drinks Business Green Awards, and provides cork frames for the certificates for all the winners – who you can view by clicking here.

For more information on closures, including the environmental impact of different types, please read an earlier report by db, called Wine Closures: The Facts.

The majority of GHG emissions per tonne of product are associated to the moulding and stabilization process, in AI (De Sousa), due to the impact of the materials used and energy consumption. Source: PWC, December 2018

Share8
Tweet
Pin
Share

One Response to “Amorim cork stopper proved carbon positive”

  1. Sonny Jelinek says:
    September 13, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    If these corks sequester more carbon than they release, they would be considered “carbon negative” as opposed to carbon positive as mentioned in the headline of the article. The definition of carbon negative is the reduction of an entity’s carbon footprint to less than neutral. Another way to indicate this would be to say that the corks have a “climate positive” impact.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Field Sales Executive

Silent Pool Distillers
Guildford, UK

CUSTOMER SERVICE & OPERATIONS ADMINISTRATOR

Marussia Beverages Uk Ltd
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

67 Pall Mall
Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ES, UK

European Sales Manager

Boisset Collection
London, UK

Trade Sales Executive

Yapp Brothers
London, UK

Sales Manager

Gulf Brands International
Bahrain

Customer Services Administrator - On Trade

Speciality Drinks
Whitby Avenue, London NW10 7SF, UK

more jobs

Australia Redefined

London,United Kingdom
17th Sep 2019

Wines of Rueda Masterclass

Bristol,United Kingdom
17th Sep 2019

Wines of Chile Trade Tasting

London,United Kingdom
24th Sep 2019
Click to view more

Champagne Masters 2019

Deadline : 20th September 2019

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

Deadline : 2nd October 2019

Click to view more

The Prosecco Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Rosé Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more