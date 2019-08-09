Growth strategy pays off for Enotria&Coe
9th August, 2019
by
Rupert Millar
UK wine importer Enotria&Coe has reported a “record-breaking” 12 months which it attributes to its new growth strategy.
The company said it registered growth of 26% in the second half of 2018 and a further 23% in the first half of this year, picking up over 800 new on- and off-trade accounts.
Enotria&Coe said in a statement that it also had “new business in the pipeline” that would help it see out 2019 in its “strongest position ever”.
CEO Troy Christensen said: “Against a backdrop of unpredictable market conditions and an alarming political environment, we’ve stayed the course and continued to work hard to optimise our offering, implementing a raft of business improvements that put exceptional customer service and the UK’s best portfolio at the heart of all that we do. We’re now in a good position to capitalise on these efforts, and we are beginning to see the fruits of our labour.
“These changes have set us up for exciting growth, and as we gain market share, we are determined to drive premium growth across national and regional on trade channels and enhance the customer and consumer drinks experience.”