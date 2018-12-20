Vinexpo NY to explore gender profiling in wine
20th December, 2018
by
Roger Morris
Vinexpo New York 2019, which is due to take place on 4-5 March at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will explore the topic of gender profiling in wine.
The show has extended its lineup of special features, masterclasses and tastings by including up-to-the-minute topics such as gender profiling in wine sales, global climate change and current marketing and buying trends in the US.
Lulie Halstead, CEO of Wine Intelligence, will chair a session called: “Wine Intelligence and Women of the Vine & Spirits Present: The Truth Behind Gender and Global Wine Consumption.”
This 5 March talk will discuss a recently published report that examines, for the first time, the truths and myths underlying how men and women approach and interact with wine.
Other topical presentations during the fair will include: Global Climate Change and the Wine Industry; Current Trends in the U.S. Wine Market; Emerging Technologies in the Wine & Spirits Industry; The Role of Imports in the U.S. Wine Market; and What is a Craft Spirit?
Masterclasses meanwhile, will focus on the global production of Grenache, the wines of Serbia and the wines of Austria, in addition to tutored tastings run by French exporter, Confrérie des Domaines and family-owned Cognac producer, Sarl de Bibardies.
Additional sessions will include a partnering between Vinexpo and Wine & Spirit Education Trust in presenting educator-led content; a Renaissance des Appellations showcase of biodynamic wines of 62 of its members; a Wine Spectator 90+ Club Tasting Bar; and a world of organic wines showcase.
In addition to these new events, there will be a greater array of exhibitors than in 2018, plus Vinexpo will continue its signature offerings like its ‘One to Wine Meetings’ matchmaking service between producers and distributors.