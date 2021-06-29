Casillero launches temperature-sensitive dynamic ads for its white wines

News

By Arabella Mileham

Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo is launching an advertising campaign for its white wines that includes temperature-sensitive dynamic digital ads.

The new campaign, which will run until the end of July, will be the first time the company has focussed on its whites, notably the Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio lines.

The brand is better known for its red wines, which includes the UK’s leading branded Cabernet Sauvignon, but Nielsen data shows Casillero del Diablo Reserva Sauvignon Blanc to be the biggest-selling Sauvignon Blanc sku from outside New Zealand, and the best-selling Sauvignon Blanc in UK impulse channel.

The campaign will build on the “legendary ‘devil’ iconography” that is used for its red wines, but there have been reimagined for the whites. It will include dynamic “temperature-related” messaging which relays the ambient temperature in real time, to highlight the refreshingness of the white wines.

With the campaign running at 2040 sites nationwide, it is set to reach more than 50% of adult, the company said.

Claire Raine, marketing manager at Concha y Toro UK said it had been important for the company to create a distinctively ‘Casillero’ campaign, describing the ads as “dark and mysterious but with a slightly more playful tone of voice to match the lighter styles of wine.”

“We worked with one of the leading drinks photographers to produce some really eye-catching creative. There are various different iterations which support the ‘mysterious’ nature of the Casillero del Diablo brand” she said.

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, pointed out that the new campaign showed the company’s continued commitment to supporting its brands with strong marketing investment and highlighted the quality of its white wines from Chile “which we strongly believe in,” she said.

According to Nielsen data, sales of Casillero del Diablo grew 22% in value in the 52 weeks to 22 May 2021, with Sauvignon Blanc delivering the most incremental value of the range.