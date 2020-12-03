ProWein 2021 cancelled
3rd December, 2020
by
Rupert Millar
Messe Düsseldorf, the organisers of ProWein, has announced it has decided to cancel next year’s edition of the exhibition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The organisers hd said back in October that the 2021 show was going ahead as normal in March but would be extended to over five days on account of new health and safety procedures that had to be followed.
It was hoped that the successful running of another show following these guidelines laid a clear blueprint for ProWein next year.
Rising cases in Germany and a resulting ban on all trade fairs for the time being have dashed these hopes, however.
Erhard Wienkamp, managing director at Messe Düsseldorf, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly – instead we have very carefully weighed the arguments for and against a trade fair during these dynamic pandemic times in close and in-depth consultation with our partners and exhibitors. The decisive factor for us was our exhibitors’ and visitors’ interests.
“Exhibitors can now focus on the next ProWein dates and gear their preparations to them. With this move we are ensuring the planning security so indispensable to successful business.”
The next Düsseldorf fair will now take place from 27-29 March 2022.