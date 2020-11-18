Vinexpo NY unveils two-part webinar
18th November, 2020
db_staff
Vinexpo New York, in collaboration with the Wine Business Institute, has released the details for a two-part webinar on brand planning due to take place in December.
The first part of the webinar, entitled ‘assessing market fit for brands’, will see a panel of experts discuss how brands should adapt to market changes during and after Covid-19.
Due to be held on 3 December at 12pm EST, it will also explore what retailers, restaurateurs and e-commerce platforms require from drinks producers in order to sell successfully next year.
Other topics will include tailoring marketing to the increasingly competitive digital world, consumer reach, effective storytelling and examples of businesses that have successfully changed their approach during the health crisis.
Speakers will include: Juliana Colangelo, vice president and West Coast director at Colangelo & Partners; Martha Vicedomini, strategic projects manager at Empson USA; and Andrew Blok, portfolio director at Delicato Family Wines.
Interested parties can sign up here.
The second part of the series is entitled ‘reimaging products and route to market’ and will be held on 10 December at 12pm EST. It will explore what brand owners can learn from trends and how to quickly adapt to changes and opportunities.
The panel will identify key consumer trends and how to address them; explore where private labels fit in as an alternative route to market; explore how cocktails are surviving while bars are closed; look at openings for alternative packaging and size formats; and look at other beverages which are competing with both wines and spirits.
The speakers will be Jeff Ngo, senior vice president of marketing at WX Brands; Monique Huston, vice president of the spirits portfolio at Winebow; Adam Teeter, CEO and co-founder of VinePair; and Josh Malin, president and co-founder of VinePair. You can register for this webinar here.