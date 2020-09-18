New ‘plant-based’ wine range targets Millennial vegans
by
Lucy Shaw
Australian winery Fourth Wave has launched a range of ‘plant-based’ wines called Hello! targeted at Millennial vegans and vegetarians.
Keen to tap into the growing wellness trend and the inceasing number of people adopting a plant-based diet, Fourth Wave developed a range of VF (‘very friendly’) wines to appeal to health-conscious consumers.
Free of animal-based fining agents like casein and isinglass, the range includes a Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Shiraz and rosé, and boasts on-trend pastel-coloured labels designed by Denomination. All four wines have an RRP of AU$13.99.
“It’s important our sector responds to the plant-based movement in a modern, cool way, just as other sectors have. Hello! is a consumer friendly wine that happens to be vegan. We want everyone to feel the love,” said Nicholas Crampton, co-owner of Fourth Wave.
“Hello! wanted to embrace all wine lovers without alienating vegans and vegetarians, so the messaging on the front and back labels is friendly and clear,” said Rowena Curlewis, CEO of drinks branding specialist Denomination.
“We had to remember that it’s not obvious to people without a knowledge of wine production processes that a lot of wine is not vegan-friendly,” she added. The range is being launched in Australia and New Zealand, with a view to expanding the brand into Europe and the UK next year.