California wineries close amid coronavirus outbreak

16th March, 2020
by
Edith Hancock
A lawmaker in California has called for bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs in the state to close.
The news comes as millions of Europeans have been sent into self isolation this weekend in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
California governor Gavin Newsom issued a directive to close all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs in the state, and called for all seniors age 65 years or older to stay in self isolation, in an effort to stop the virus from spreading and putting a strain on local hospitals.
He called for “bars, wineries, nightclubs, brewpubs and the like” to call shut their doors.
“We believe this is a non-essential function … And we believe this is appropriate under the circumstances,” he said.
According to Newsom, 335 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California and there have been six deaths so far.
During a press conference on Sunday night, Newsom said these are “profoundly significant steps and they are significant steps from two days ago.”
“We’re guided deeply by what’s happening, not just by anxiety, not just by fear, but by a very pragmatic response to meet this moment without creating other unintended consequences.”
The measures could deal a hammer blow to the country’s wine industry. California makes around 81% of all US wine and is the world’s 4th leading wine producer, according to the California Wine Institute. The state’s wine sector employs roughly 325,000 people, while the 23.6 million tourists who visit California wine regions spend around US$7.2 billion last year.
However, the institute posted a clarification on Twitter moments after Newsom’s press conference, pointing out that the recommendation “applies only to tasting activities and events.”
Jackson Family Wines has already announced it will comply with the directive and close its California and Oregon facilities.
“We’ve been closely monitoring the changing situation around COVID-19 and in an effort to protect the health and safety of our customers, staff and communities, we will be closing our winery’s tasting rooms in California and Oregon beginning Monday,” the producer said in a statement on social media.
Although no date had been set for their reopening, JFW said: “our tasting room staff will be available to assist via phone or email to answer questions, assist with orders, and process shipments.”
“The purchase and pick up of wine, winery business and production operations are not impacted,” it said.
On Friday, before the press conference, a number of businesses in the state took to social media to reassure visitors they would stay open, with additional health and safey precautions.
Ballast Point, a brewer based in San Diego, said it would attempt to increase table service to stop long lines or queues forming at a crowded bar to minimise the risk of contamination, and had stepped up its “already careful and regimented cleaning processes”.
More follows…