Zachys calls for ‘push back’ on 100% tariffs

US fine wine merchant and auctioneer Zachys is calling on its customers to contact their senators and representatives and appeal to them not to support 100% tariffs on EU wines.

As was reported recently, the current administration is considering expanding its tariffs from the 25% imposed in October to 100% on all wines from the European Union.

Zachys has warned its customers that such a move would cause prices on fine wines to “skyrocket”.

The retailer has provided links so that customers can email a statement to their state representative and senator stating their wish that said public servants will vote to oppose the proposed tariff hike.

There is also a link to enable customers to email the US Trade Representative’s office as well.

The statement explains that: “Margins on wine are extremely small, and the sale of wine is highly regulated, with virtually every state imposing a three-tier distribution system with markups occurring at each tier of distribution. Thus, a 25% tariff on wine imports will likely result in a 50% increase and a 100% tariff on wine imports will likely result in a 150% increase in prices for a consumer like me.”

As the statement continues, the US industry would need another decade of growth before it were able to make up the shortfall caused by the drying up of EU imports.

“As a wine consumer, I do not understand why individual consumers like me should suffer because of a dispute involving Boeing and Airbus or France’s digital services tax. Retaliatory tariffs on these matters should target Airbus and their suppliers who benefitted from the subsidies or French digital services companies,” the statement concludes.

To email a state representative, click here.

To email a state senator, click here.

To email the US Trade Representative, click here.

Share131
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Business Development Manager

EWGA Ltd
Gloucestershire, UK

On-Trade Account Manager

Small Beer Brew Co
London, UK

Assistant Manager

Jeroboams Wine Merchants
London, UK

On-Trade Sales Support

Boutinot Wines
London, UK

London Sales Executive

Hatch Mansfield
London, UK

Brand Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, Berkshire

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

Social Media and Events Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

Content and Copywriting Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Wine Paris 2020

Paris,France
10th Feb 2020
Click to view more

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 3rd January 2020

The Global Pinot Noir Masters 2020

Deadline : 31st January 2020

Click to view more

The Global Syrah Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more

Subscribe today to get each issue of The Drinks Business as soon as it's published, plus all the latest breaking news and access to our library of back issues.

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news about the international spirits industry every weekday lunchtime (GMT)