Zachys calls for ‘push back’ on 100% tariffs
19th December, 2019
by
Rupert Millar
US fine wine merchant and auctioneer Zachys is calling on its customers to contact their senators and representatives and appeal to them not to support 100% tariffs on EU wines.
As was reported recently, the current administration is considering expanding its tariffs from the 25% imposed in October to 100% on all wines from the European Union.
Zachys has warned its customers that such a move would cause prices on fine wines to “skyrocket”.
The retailer has provided links so that customers can email a statement to their state representative and senator stating their wish that said public servants will vote to oppose the proposed tariff hike.
There is also a link to enable customers to email the US Trade Representative’s office as well.
The statement explains that: “Margins on wine are extremely small, and the sale of wine is highly regulated, with virtually every state imposing a three-tier distribution system with markups occurring at each tier of distribution. Thus, a 25% tariff on wine imports will likely result in a 50% increase and a 100% tariff on wine imports will likely result in a 150% increase in prices for a consumer like me.”
As the statement continues, the US industry would need another decade of growth before it were able to make up the shortfall caused by the drying up of EU imports.
“As a wine consumer, I do not understand why individual consumers like me should suffer because of a dispute involving Boeing and Airbus or France’s digital services tax. Retaliatory tariffs on these matters should target Airbus and their suppliers who benefitted from the subsidies or French digital services companies,” the statement concludes.
