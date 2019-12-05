Burgundy exports top €1bn for first time

Exports of Burgundy exceeded €1 billion for the first time in the year ending September 2019 as demand for the region’s wines continues unabated and volumes rise after a normal-sized 2018 harvest.

Exports in volume and value rose in the period October 2018 – September 2019, 6.5% in volume compared to the same period over 2017-2018 and 9.8% in value.

In total, 88.1 million bottles worth €1bn were exported as global demand for Burgundy and rising prices contributed to these record figures.

Volumes and values rose in nearly every major export market – save a small reduction in volume in Taiwan and small value drop in the Netherlands.

The UK – Burgundy’s second biggest export market – showed the lowest growth, with volumes and value rising just 1.8% and 1.1% respectively to 14.4m bottles worth €145.9m.

Hong Kong and Japan saw good value growth (12.9% and 11.7%) and while volume growth wasn’t as strong, it likely indicates the higher demand for top premier and grand cru wines in those markets.

Switzerland also saw a sizeable leap in value of 23.8% from €39.8m to €49.3m.

Exports have been helped along hugely by some better-sized harvests across the region – the 2018 harvest was very big and while formally being released next year some estates have had to begin dipping into their 2018 stocks earlier than usual due to previous short harvests.

Chablis in particular has had more wine to offer after a string of hard-hit vintages and other parts of the region such as the Mâconnais have also begun picking up more global interest as well.

