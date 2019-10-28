Strong French presence confirmed at HKTDC

Sponsored Story
28th October, 2019 by db_staff

More than 70 French producers are exhibiting at this year’s Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair at the French Pavilion.

Organised by Business France, partnering with the New Aquitaine Food Agency (ANAA), the French presence at the fair will cover just over 500m2, and includes The French Tasting Room – a dedicated space at the centre of the pavilion for hosting thematic tastings and allow producers to show off their latest cuvées.

Business France and AANA have set up a B2B online platform to help connect exhibitors and customers at marketplace-frenchcellar.com.

Hong Kong itself remains a hugely important market for French wine – the seventh biggest by value, worth €587 million (HK$5.1bn) in 2018 – as well as being an important staging post for re-exports to other parts of Asia, mostly to mainland China (87%) but also to Macau, Taiwan and parts of South-East Asia.

The Asian market for French wines and spirits is also changing rapidly. Although Bordeaux remains an important staple, representing 72% of the value and 52% of the volume of French wines exported to Hong Kong, the Rhône and Champagne are two fast-growing segments, the former experiencing rises in volume and value of 10.5% and 28% respectively between 2017-18.

Spirits is another fast moving area, driven by the demand for top-end cocktails, and French makers of brandy, whisky, rum and vodka will be seeking to present their products at the show.

The French Pavilion can be found at Hall 3F-G.

