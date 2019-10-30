Hervé Grandeau resigns from post over conviction

Hervé Grandeau has resigned as president of the Féderation des Grands Vins de Bordeaux (FGVB) following his conviction for mislabelling wines earlier this year.

Grandeau and his brother Régis (pictured) were found guilty of mislabelling and improper use of excess AOC wine in June this year and given heft fines and a suspended sentence.

Mere days after his conviction, 75% of the 6,000-odd growers and winemakers the FGVB represents voted in favour of his re-election.

But others were less supportive and agreed with the presiding judge’s closing remarks that Grandeau’s actions had, “contributed to a loss of confidence in the image and quality of the appellations”.

Calling for his resignation, Grandeau commented in a recent interview with regional paper Sud-Ouest that, “splits have emerged in our group”.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Events Executive

67 Pall Mall
London, UK

Events Executive

Bibendum
London, UK

Junior International Sales Manager

Boutinot Wines
Manchester, UK

Sales Manager - Zanzibar

Zanzibar MMI
Zanzibar, Tanzania

Senior Sales Executive

Hush Heath Estate
London/ Kent

Staff Writer

The Drinks Business
London, UK

On-Trade Wine Sales Manager

Madeera Wines Ltd.
London, UK

Head of Sales & Marketing

IWSC & Club Oenologique
London

Buyer - Investment Grade Whisky

Dalkeith Brokerage
London, UK

Commercial Analyst

Australian Vintage
Croydon, UK

more jobs

Exploring the bond between red wines and terroir in Centre-Loire

Edinburgh,United Kingdom
11th Nov 2019

Green Awards 2019 Ceremony

London,United Kingdom
18th Nov 2019

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019
Click to view more

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

Deadline : 8th November 2019

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 8th November 2019

Click to view more

The Global Cider Masters 2019

View Results

The Prosecco Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more