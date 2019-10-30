CIVB launches ‘Everyday Bordeaux’ campaign in HK

The Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB) has launched the ‘Everyday Bordeaux’ campaign in Hong Kong, highlighting 100 affordable Bordeaux wines chosen for the Hong Kong market with price range starting from HK$80.

One of France’s most famous regions, many view Bordeaux as producing some of the world’s greatest – and among the more expensive – fine wines.

But it is also the largest wine region in France and, as such, not all the wines are beyond all budgets.

To prove this point, the CIVB worked with Hong Kong sommeliers and educators to create a 100-strong list of “Everyday Bordeaux” for Hong Kongers to try.

The 100 finalists were whittled down from a shortlist after a blind tasting of 231 red, dry and sweet whites and rosés submitted by 39 importers.

CIVB president Bernard Farges said: “Our region of more than 5,800 producers and châteaux, extending over 65 appellations, has so much to offer for all occasions – not just fine dining and special occasions.”

“A rich diversity of reasonably-priced wines from mainly family run estates offers everything from popular young red wines for dinner with friends or family to rosé for junk trips and dry whites for cocktails and happy hours.”

AOC designations extend from Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur to Côtes de Bordeaux, Médoc, Graves, Saint-Emilion, Pomerol, Fronsac and sweet wine specialists like Sauternes. All are also within a “reasonable” price range of HK$80 to HK$380, with the exception of sweet dessert wines extending up to HK$450.

The judging panel was led by Debra Meiburg MW, who has been the head judge for the campaign from 2014 to 2018.

Prominent local wine judges, educators and sommeliers also included Micky Chan, Hong Kong Wine Academy Founder, Vice Chairman, Nelson Cheung, Senior Sommelier of Hong Kong Sommelier Association, and the highest ranking Chinese sommelier Peter Kwong.

Click here for the full list for 2019.

