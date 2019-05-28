Constellation Brands fined $420k for trade practice violations

Crown Imports, a subsidiary of drinks giant Constellation Brands, has been fined US$420,000 by the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) for alleged “trade practice violations” in Chicago.

In a newsletter published on 24 May, the TTB announced that it had accepted a “$420,000 offer in compromise from Crown Imports LLC for alleged trade practice violations”.

In a supporting document, it claimed that Crown Imports, which has a portfolio of beer brands including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Negra Modelo and Victoria, had “engaged in activities and conduct that violated 27 U.S.C 205(b).”

Expanding on this, it claimed that Crown had entered into agreements or understandings with retailers in Illinois indirectly through an independent third party or an affiliate of the retailer. Payment of these parties resulted in the retailer receiving money for “advertising, display and distribution services” relating to Crown’s portfolio of beer brands. In sum, Crown effectively paid to gain shelf space for its products.

According to the TTB, the violations occurred during the period 1 January 2016 and 25 April 2019 at an address in Chicago, Illinois.

This comes after a number of companies including Heineken USA and Eagle Brands were fined following similar trade violations.

Constellation Brands acquired the remaining 50% stake in Crown that it did not already own in 2012. It previously ran the company as a joint venture with Grupo Modelo but acquired the entire business when AB InBev completed its acquisition of Modelo.

Share7
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Sales Operations Manager (On Trade)

Berkmann Wine Cellars
London, UK

Wine Sales Executive

Anthony Byrne Fine Wines
Midlands and Northamptonshire

Old & Rare Buying Team Administrator

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

Exciting Marketing Opportunity

International Drinks company
Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Events Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

Depot Manager

Amathus Drinks Plc
Avonmouth, Bristol, UK

Group Transport Manager

Amathus Drinks Plc
London, UK

Business Development Executive - London

Jascots Wine Merchants
London, UK

Private Client Sales

BI Wines and Spirits
London, England, UK

Distillery Ambassador

The Port of Leith Distillery
Edinburgh, UK

more jobs

Mâcon Masterclass 2019

Edinburgh,United kingdom
10th Jun 2019

Beaujolais Wines Trade Tasting & Masterclass

London,United Kingdom
10th Jun 2019

Wines of Rueda Masterclasses

London ,United Kingdom
11th Jun 2019
Click to view more

The Global Riesling Masters 2018

View Results

Rioja Masters 2018

View Results
Click to view more