The Co-op trials Deliveroo booze service

The Coop is trialling booze delivery in London with on-demand delivery service Deliveroo, as it also unveiled ambitious plans for rolling out ‘milestone’ franchise stores.

According to The Sun the convenience store is trialling delivery from eleven London stores, including Wandsworth, Wimbledon, Southwark, Chelsea and Regents Park.

Orders on a selection of beers, ciders, wines and spirits, and some snacks, ready meals and store cupboard essentials can be delivered within a 2-3km radius within 10-20 minutes, it said, for a £3 delivery charge.

The tie-up follows a trial of the service in five stores in Greater Manchester which was launched last January.

Products included for delivery include Desperados, Brewdog’s Punk IPA, ciders from Henry Weston’s Cider, Kopparberg and Strongbow, the retailer’s own label wines along with Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut, Blossom Hill, Hardys Voyage and Adeletto Prosecco, and Sipsmith’s London Dry gin and the Kraken’s Black spiced rum.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: “We have extended a partnership with Deliveroo to make access to our products and services even easier for consumers.”

Significant milestone

The retailer has also rolled out plans for a ‘significant number’ of franchise stores, following a recent trial, the first time it has licensed its brand name to independent retailers. It started a trial of the concept last spring, and is due to open its fourth franchise this month, but is now ‘actively recruiting’ indies, a move that marked as a “significant milestone’ in its ambition, according to Martin Rogers, head of new channels.

“We have been trialling our franchise model since last spring, with our fourth store opening this month, and we have seen a minimum 50 per cent uplift on sales in these stores. We now have the capability to deliver franchising at scale, offering our award-winning food, in new places to attract new customers and members,” he said.

As well as sharing the name, the franchisees will be able to stock The Co-op own brand product, which is already available to around 4,000 Nisa stores following its acquisition of that wholesale business.

Share106
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Staff Writer

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Customer Services Administrator

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

National Account Manager

Berkmann Wine Cellars
London, UK

Business Development Manager / Account Manager

Harviestoun Brewery
Glasgow, UK, Scotland West

Marketing and Communications Manager

Southern England Wines (UK) Ltd
Petworth, UK

Spirits & Liqueurs Business Development Manager

Astrum Wine Cellars
London, UK

UK Business Development Manager - South East/ East Anglia

Wine & Spirit Education Trust
London, UK

National On-trade Sales Support

Boutinot Wines
London, UK

more jobs

Climate Change Leadership - Solutions For The Wine Industry

Porto,Portugal
5th Mar 2019

Wines from Spain Annual Tasting 2019

London,United Kingdom
7th Mar 2019

RAW WINE London

London,United Kingdom
10th Mar 2019
Click to view more

The Global Riesling Masters 2018

View Results

Rioja Masters 2018

View Results
Click to view more