No- and low-alcohol options introduced in Parliament
9th January, 2019
by
Seren Morris
In an attempt to end the reputed excessive drinking culture in UK Parliament, non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options will be introduced in the MPs’ bars.
The introduction of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options comes after accusations of bullying and harassment within Parliament, as reported by iNews.
Other measures that have been taken to limit drinking include an increase of alcohol-free areas, and alcohol is no longer served in the members’ tea room. It has been suggested that the alcohol adverts in the MPs’ bars should be removed, and Speaker Jon Bercow has even demanded a ban on day-drinking.
MPs have criticised their colleagues for their drinking habits. In 2011 Tory MP Sarah Wollaston claimed that MPs were turning up to vote drunk. She asked: “Who would go to see a surgeon who had just drunk a bottle of wine at lunchtime?”
According to Ms Wollaston, some MPs did not know what they were voting on.
However, this recent step to reduce alcohol consumption is down to accusations of the mistreatment of staff due to drunkenness. In her recent report on bullying and harassment, Dame Laura Cox said: “The steps taken so far to restrict access to alcohol during working hours may need to be revisited.”
Bad behaviour that has been blamed on alcohol includes allegations that former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon ‘lunged’ at a female journalist, which he resigned over, the arrest of Eric Joyce in 2013 and a ‘glassing’ incident in 2017.
There are eight bars for MPs, though there is said to be nearly 30 across Parliament in total.