Organic wine start-up launches due to surging demand

Entrepreneur Lucy Dalwadi has launched an online shop focused around organic and minimum intervention wines off the back of soaring consumer demand.

Lucy’s Wine is targeted at the UK’s growing cohort of organic wine drinkers. The firm was founded by 30-year-old Dalwadi during the pandemic.

Lucy’s Wine founder Lucy Dalwadi

The former digital fashion marketer from Buckinghamshire saw a gap in the market for an e-commerce venture that shines a light on sustainable wines.

The site is hoping to attract health conscious millennial consumers who are spearheading the surge in interest for organic and minimum intervention wines.

Lucy’s Wine is a subscription free e-commerce platform specialising in wine boxes picked by Dalwadi that switch up each month.

The boxes, which include a starter box, red box and white box, start at £42 and contain between three to six wines. The ‘fancy’ box is priced at £110.

Hoping to remove the complex jargon surrounding wine, each box contains a simple description of the wines inside it and a wine glossary.

Among the wines currently on offer are Tillingham Still White 2019 from East Sussex; Vivanterre Rouge 2020 from the French natural wine company co-founded by fashion designer Rosie Assoulin; Davenport Pet Nat 2019 from Kent; Judith Beck Weissburgunder 2019 from Austria’s Burgenland; and Intellego Kedungu Red Blend 2018 from the Swartland.

