Henschke joins Liberty Wines portfolio

One of Australia’s leading fine wine producers, Henschke, has appointed Liberty Wines to be its new UK agent.

Part of Enotria&Coe’s portfolio for the last decade, the Adelaide Hills-based winery has moved over to Liberty as of this year.

Stephen Henschke commented: “We have had a long history of selling our wines to customers in the UK going back to the mid-1980s, leading the fine-wine story from Australia. We would like to thank Enotria&Coe for their hard work over the last decade establishing a strong base for Henschke in the UK. We are confident that Liberty Wines’ expertise with Australian wines and its broad customer base will enable us to build on our success to date.”

With a history stretching back 150 years, the winery’s two most famous vineyard sites, Hill of Grace and Mount Edelstone, are cornerstones of Australia’s fine wine offering and extremely regarded and sought-after by collectors and connoisseurs.

All the vineyards are managed biodynamically, with Stephen’s wife Prue Henschke (who is a viticulturist) a firm believer in biodiversity and re-introducing native plant species.

David Gleave MW, managing director of Liberty Wines, added: “Henschke is a world-class addition to our premium Australia portfolio, perfectly complementing our existing South Australia producers and strengthening our offering from the Eden Valley. Prue and Stephen’s firm commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation, combined with their wealth of very old, low-yielding vines, is giving wines of exceptional quality, which we look forward to selling. It is also nice to see that the future of the estate is in safe hands as the next generation – winemaker Johann, marketer Justine and ambassador Andreas – is now actively involved in the family business.”

Unfortunately, both the winery and one of its main vineyards – ‘Lenswood’ – were very badly damaged in the fires that have ripped through the Australian region.

Sheds, machinery and winemaking equipment were destroyed and Lenswood requires a huge replanting programme.

 

Ways you can help

Wine lovers are being encouraged to buy up remaining stocks of wines from affected regions. In addition, many Adelaide Hills wineries have organised their own fundraising initiatives.

Industry body Adelaide Hills Wine Region has now set up an official Go Fund Me page to support those wineries affected.

You can find the link here.

Share2
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Brand Marketing Executive

Elixir Distillers
London, UK

Cellar Door Manager

House of Townend
Melton, North Ferriby, UK

Marketing Assistant

Bancroft Wines Ltd
London, UK

Business Development Manager

EWGA Ltd
Gloucestershire, UK

London Sales Executive

Hatch Mansfield
London, UK

Brand Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, Berkshire

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Austrian Wine Tasting

London,United Kingdom
3rd Feb 2020
Click to view more

The Global Syrah Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more

Subscribe today to get each issue of The Drinks Business as soon as it's published, plus all the latest breaking news and access to our library of back issues.

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news about the international spirits industry every weekday lunchtime (GMT)