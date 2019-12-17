Star Wars creator George Lucas aims to settle legal row over new vineyard at Skywalker Ranch

Star Wars creator George Lucas has upset neighbours in California by planting a vineyard at Skywalker Ranch that locals claim is an eyesore.

(Photo: Nicholas Genin/Wikimedia commons)

Skywalker Properties, Marin County and the Nicasio Land Owners Association have now entered into an agreement in an effort to settle the disagreement over the vineyard’s location without going to court.

Marin County had originally approved an application from Lucas’ property business for a permit to plant a vineyard on 3838 Lucas Valley Road in June this year.

But the Nicasio Land Owners Association later challenged the decision. Stephen Lewis, the association’s vice president, told the Marin Independent Journal that residents were concerned with “where the vineyard is and what it is like now as opposed to what it was like before: opebn space with oak trees and wildland grasses.”

Skywalker properties’ attorney, Andrew Giacomini, however, told the paper “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

“My belief is that some Nicasio land owners love the vineyard and others would rather see a pasture.”

The land association was formed in the 1960s with the specific aim of protecting the area from overdevelopment.

The association wants Lucas to relocate the 642-acre vineyard, which has been planted further away from his Big Rock office complex on Lucas Valley Road, which the director gained a permit to convert into 57 guest units in 2016.

Now the three parties have entered into a “tolling agreement” which enables them to work together to find an amicable solution without going to court.

According to the agreement, the association argues that the vineyard permit was granted “contrary to applicable law, including, but not limited to, a contention that the decision was contrary to the California Environmental Quality Act.”

In addition, it says that Skywalker Properties and the association will continue to discuss  how to relocate the vineyard “to avoid certain, perceived negative impacts.”

Skywalker Ranch is the movie ranch and workplace of film director, writer and producer Lucas located in Nicasio, California, in Marin County.

Lucas’ Skywalker Properties acquired Château Margüi, an estate winery in the southwestern Bessillon mountain range, in April 2017, adding to a portfolio which already includes vineyards in California’s Marin County and an estate in Italy.

Skywalker’s estate acquired Il Convento in Umbria, Italy, in 2007.

Share4
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Business Development Manager

EWGA Ltd
Gloucestershire, UK

On-Trade Account Manager

Small Beer Brew Co
London, UK

Assistant Manager

Jeroboams Wine Merchants
London, UK

On-Trade Sales Support

Boutinot Wines
London, UK

London Sales Executive

Hatch Mansfield
London, UK

Brand Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, Berkshire

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

Social Media and Events Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

Content and Copywriting Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Wine Paris 2020

Paris,France
10th Feb 2020
Click to view more

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 3rd January 2020

The Global Pinot Noir Masters 2020

Deadline : 31st January 2020

Click to view more

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

View Results

Champagne Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more

Subscribe today to get each issue of The Drinks Business as soon as it's published, plus all the latest breaking news and access to our library of back issues.

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news about the international spirits industry every weekday lunchtime (GMT)