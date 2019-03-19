Watch: Koala in vineyard hitches a ride in winemaker’s car
19th March, 2019
by
Phoebe French
South Australian winemaker Tim Whitrow got more than he bargained for when he returned to his car after checking on the grapes in his McLaren Vale vineyard, finding a koala on the back seat making full use of the air conditioning.
Whitrow, who was checking on the fruit at his family’s Alluca Wine vineyard, had left his car door open with the air con blasting out for his dog.
However, his dog wasn’t the only one benefitting from the shade. When returning to his car, Whitrow found a koala on his back seat, who seemed reluctant to leave cool confines of his car.
“As I was moving to another part of the vineyard, I noticed that someone else was also in the car enjoying the air-conditioner,” he told ABC News.
Speaking to 6PR News, he added: “It was just that fact that it was fairly warm day and it’s been very, very dry here. It was 34 degrees and he was just coming into the car to get some of the air conditioning that I left on for the dog.”
Filming the encounter, Whitrow can be heard saying: “This is what happens when you leave your car doors open in a vineyard…koalas jump into your car! And the dog’s really curious.”
Having driven to the edge of the vineyard, Whitrow eventually managed to manoeuvre the marsupial outside, after it decided to climb on his dashboard.
He can be heard saying: “Mate … what are you doing? Come on buddy, not up there. You’re tearing up my dash.”