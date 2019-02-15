Wiston Estate wins approval for multi-million pound winery project

English wine estate Wiston has received planning permission for a multi-million pound project to increase the size of its winery and more than double its production capacity.

The plans for the winery entrance

The Sussex-based winery submitted its plans for the development to the South Downs National Park Authority this week. Yesterday, it received “unanimous support” for the project which is set to transform its winery and the surrounding area.

Wiston now has permission to demolish, convert, replace and extend its current winery and offices at North Farm, in addition to building holiday accommodation.

Following a record harvest last year, the wine estate will more than double its production capacity, moving from an average of 120,000 bottles a year to 250,000.

Kirsty Goring, marketing director at Wiston, told the drinks business that demolition will start in 10 days time and that the team is hoping to open the new winery in the summer of 2020.

The development will also increase the estate’s scope for hosting vineyard and winery tours, while a restored flint barn will function both as a pop-up events space for public and private functions, as well as a bar area.

The plans for North Farm Courtyard

Goring added: “We couldn’t be more excited about rediscovering these old farm buildings and giving them a new lease of life in order to help connect people once more to the produce of this land.

“We have been delighted to see our wines increasingly draw people in from all over the country (and the world) and it will be a dream come true to be able to welcome many more of them into the heart of the winery.”

Richard Goring, CEO of Wiston, added: “Ever since the Wiston winery was established at North Farm in 2008, there has been a desire to restore this site. 40 years ago it was a rural hub of productivity and employment and we are delighted that today the SDNPA have supported our vision to rebuild it and create a gateway to the wider Wiston Estate and the beautiful Sussex landscape which has been a part of our family for generations.”

The plans have been drawn up by London-based ECE Architecture and have taken 18 months to be developed.

The plans for the tasting room

The Wiston Estate has been owned and managed by the Goring family since 1743. The Gorings planting their first vines in 2006 with a 16-acre plot of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Winemaker Dermot Sugrue joined the team in 2008 and among its quirks, the estate boasts a 1973 Coquard basket press, the only such press in the UK and one of only four, it claims, outside of France.

In June 2018, Wiston appointed South African specialist Swig Wines as its exclusive London on-trade distributor.

