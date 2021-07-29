Zhengzhou floods cause significant losses to local distributors

News

By Alice Liang

Massive floods ravaged Zhengzhou in the central Chinese province of Henan last week, leading local wine distributors to suffer severe stock losses and damages at their warehouses.

The catastrophic flood, which caused 71 deaths, was said to be the heaviest in memory hitting the largest city in Henan. The cleanup began right away to slowly recover the status of the city.

However, when cleaning the aftermath, a number of local wine and spirit distributors were reported to suffer immense losses as their warehouse and shops were ruined by the flood.

As reported in the local news, many of them had their stocks damaged by the water and one of the distributors even got hundreds of cases destroyed.