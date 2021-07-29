Chinese customs banned 34 batches of wine from entering country this year

News

By Alice Liang

From January to June 2021, 34 batches of unqualified imported wines were refused entry to China, compared with nine batches over the same period last year.

According to figures released by Chinese customs, in the first half of 2021, there were 34 batches of unqualified imported wines that were not allowed to enter the country, totalling to about 99076.23 kg. The figure in the same period in 2020 was only 9 batches, showing a 278% year-on-year increase.

The unauthorised wines were originated from Australia, Austria, Germany, France, Serbia, and Spain. Amongst all, the most unqualified wines were from Australia with 23 batches.

The unqualified reasons for banning the import of the wines involve poor labelling and packaging, use of out-of-range food additives, failed sensory inspections, unqualified methanol content, and excessive lead. 19 batches of wines are found with unqualified labels, which constitute the major reason for the banned import.

These unqualified imported wines were found in entry ports including Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Xiamen, Shenzhen, and Chongqing. Shenzhen was port reported with most cases (16 batches).

The General Administration of Customs in China stated that these unqualified imported wines have been returned or destroyed at the port in accordance with the law.

As failure to comply with the Chinese custom’s labelling regulation is the top reason for the country to reject the import, importers and wine companies should be more cautious on this area.

The Chinese custom requires all imported wines to carry a Chinese back label with information including product name, production country, raw materials and subsidiary materials, type of product, bottling dates, name, address and distributor’s contact, alcohol level, net volume, storage instruction and warning on the potential hazard of drinking wine.