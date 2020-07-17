Prosecco consortium announces reduced vintage

17th July, 2020
by
Edith Hancock
Italy’s Prosecco producers have agreed to make less fizz this year to mitigate the risk of oversupply in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns.
Sunny view of the vineyards on Valdobbiadene hills, harvest of grapes for Prosecco sparkling wine
The Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG has approved a decision by its members to reduce the yields for the 2020 harvest this week.
An “overwhelming majority” of more than 100 members voted to reduce the maximum permitted yield this autumn to 12,000 kilos per hectare.
Normally, yield levels in Prosecco are 13,500 kilos per hectare for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, 13,000 kilos for Rive, and 12,000 kilos hectare for Cartizze.
However, Innocente Nardi said yields will be reduced this year to help producers prepare for “possible scenarios in the next few years.”
“The measures that we presented to our members are the result of careful analysis of current trends in the Denomination and of the possible scenarios in the next few years in the world of wine,” Nardi said.
“They are measures aimed at consolidating the value of the Denomination and its positioning in the marketplace, for the benefit of the producers and of the entire region.”
Last year saw record exports to the UK, the region’s biggest international market.
Since Italy went into lockdown earlier this year, the Consorzio has adapted its media communication program in the UK and taken virtual tastings and masterclasses online.
The Consorzio is also planning its first ever Virtual Press Trip in the Autumn to continue its education and awareness building programme in the UK