Rapper Post Malone launches Provence rosé

14th May, 2020
by
Lucy Shaw
American rapper Post Malone is the latest to dive into the Provence rosé trend with the launch of his Maison No. 9 wine from the southern French region.
Rapper Post Malone (centre) has made a Provence rosé with his entrepreneur friend James Morrissey and manager Dre London
The rosé was created in partnership with the rapper’s entrepreneur friend, James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and music manager Dre London. Its name is inspired by Malone’s favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which represents overcoming challenges.
A 2019 Méditerranée IGP, the pale pink is made from 45% Grenache, 25% Cinsault, 15% Syrah and 15% Merlot, and offers notes of “ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry”, and “a clean, dry, crisp finish”.
The trio created the wine by working closely with winemaker Alexis Cornu, with Malone making frequent trips to France while on tour last year.
It took 50 blends before they stuck upon a pink they were all happy with.
Aiming to break down the traditional perceptions around wine and its barriers for consumers, Maison No. 9 is a “light, accessible rosé”.
The pink will go on sale online and in retail outlets across the US next month with exclusive distribution and sales support from E. & J. Gallo.
“When the three of us decided to do this, we made it a priority to make something special. Even with hectic travel schedules, we visit the winery frequently as it’s more than just a brand to us – it’s a lifestyle,” Malone said.
“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy. I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they understood the vision. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, you’re all going to love it,” he added.
The wine is housed in a tall bottle with an elongated neck and a glass stopper shaped like a castle turret.
Maison No. 9 will be available in three formats: 75cl, 1.5l and 3l, with recommended retail prices of $21.99, $44.99, and $89.99 respectively.
Post Malone joins a growing number of celebrities that have their own French rosé brands, from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Jon Bon Jovi to John Malkovich.
Born Austin Richard Post in New York on Independence Day, and raised in Texas, Post Malone is known for his laconic vocal style and for embracing a number of musical genres, from RnB and hip hop to country and grunge. Among his best known songs are Sunflower and Circles.
