Brangelina’s Miraval to create ‘Champagne house which only makes rosé’

15th January, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Château Miraval in Provence has partnered with Champagne Pierre Péters to launch a rosé fizz and create the “only Champagne house which only makes rosé”.
Brad Pitt and Marc Perrin. Image: Château Miraval (Serge Chapuis)
Speaking to Wine Spectator as part of its Wine Star Spotlight Q&A, Marc Perrin, fifth generation winemaker at Château de Beaucastel, who also makes the wine for Miraval, revealed a few details surrounding the project.
Perrin has been working with Pitt and Jolie for the past seven years, and said that he’s currently working hard on a new project in Champagne.
While stating that most of the details remain “confidential”, Perrin told Wine Spectator he was working with Rodolphe Peters from Pierre Peters, which is based in Le Mesnil sur Oger.
“We will launch a rosé Champagne under the Miraval name, and we will create the only Champagne house which only makes rosé,” he said.
“We’re going to try and push the quality of rosé as far as possible in Champagne.”
In January last year, the Provence rosé specialist announced the launch of a new pink expression called ‘Studio by Miraval’. Launched globally in March 2019, its name was inspired by former incumbent of the château, jazz musician Jacques Loussier.
Loussier owned the estate in 1977 and built a recording studio, which remains to this day, where international artists such as Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Sade recorded music.
The wine is a blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle and the lesser-known grape Tibouren. Packaged in slimmer bottle than its cousin, the wine is priced slightly below that of the estate’s standard rosé.
Also launched last year was the estate’s super premium rosé called Muse by Miraval. Only available in magnums, the wine is a blend of Grenache and Rolle. Only 2,000 magnums were made from grapes sourced from the 2018 vintage. While the RRP is £240, a bottle sold in May last year for €2,600 during the Cannes Film Festival.
The estate has also released an organic extra virgin olive oil in recent years.