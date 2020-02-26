New dates for ProWine Asia revealed
26th February, 2020
by
Edith Hancock
ProWine Asia will still go ahead this year after organisers were forced to postpone due to disruption caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus).
The event now take place from 13 to 16 July 2020 at Singapore Expo, re-scheduled from the original dates of 31 March to 3 April 2020. Visitor pre-registration will re-open in April.
Informa markets, the organisers of the FHA-Food & Beverage show in Singapore, which the ProWine event is held alongside, said last week that with the latest developments of the Covid-19 virus the event would be pushed back to a later date for health reasons.
The Covid-19 outbreak in Asia has called a whole slate of industry events into question.
Vinexpo recently announced it still intended to go ahead with its Hong Kong show in May but back-up had been arranged for July should the situation not have improved.
Beattrice J. Ho, project director, ProWine Asia,, said: “The international showcase of wine and spirit labels with that of products and technologies serving the food and hospitality sectors, make for a dynamic pairing and an unrivalled marketplace for cross-sector contacts.”
“The national pavilions and country groups, as well as major exhibitors, have expressed commitment to returning during the new dates and to working closely with us to deliver yet another successful trade fair once again. We will continue to extend the necessary support to all exhibitors, partners and visitors to ensure a seamless transition and successful participation. We are confident the new dates in July will provide a highly productive business platform.”
ProWine Asia will showcase around 300 exhibitors from 30 countries/regions, 15 national pavilions and country groups as well as more than 20 masterclasses and seminars.