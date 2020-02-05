Amcor develops new recyclable closures

5th February, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Packaging specialist Amcor has unveiled its ShapeArt recyclable closures, which can be adapted with bespoke designs for both wine and spirits brands.
ShapeArt closures are made from recyclable aluminium and can incorporate Amcor’s Stelvin closure technology.
The closures form part of a new service allowing clients to work alongside Amcor experts through every phase of the design and production process.
Customers can choose from a range of print and finishing options, and can also engineer “architectural features” for their custom closure.
The final product can then be tested on their bottling lines before it is rolled out on a larger scale. Where bottling line modifications are needed, Amcor’s technical service will advise on the equipment and reconfiguration required.
Nicolas Freynet, Amcor Capsules general manager, added: “This not only speeds production, it also ensures customers receive the quality products and engineering support offered by Amcor.”
The closures will launch at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, California, today (5 February.)
Also at the show, Amcor will be unveiling its PET bottles in collaboration with Garçon Wines. Amcor will be making Garçon’s signature letterbox-friendly flat wine bottles for the US market.
Beth Rettig, vice president of spirits, wine and food, at Amcor Rigid Packaging, added: “We know today’s wine consumers are looking for a unique experience. Amcor’s concepts are sleek, modern and perfectly matched to today’s lifestyle requirements for convenience and sustainability.
“PET bottles are unbreakable, beach- and pool-friendly, and the designs are only limited by the imagination. There are also environmental benefits: our bottles are lightweight, recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint than glass bottles or aluminium cans.”
Amcor and Garçon Wines are also collaborating to produce the flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the US.
Garçon launched their wine bottles in the UK in 2017. The company partnered with Naked Wines in 2019.