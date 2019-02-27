Actress Sarah Jessica Parker to launch wine range

27th February, 2019
by
Lucy Shaw
American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, famous for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is launching a wine range in collaboration with New Zealand winery Invivo.
Sarah Jessica Parker has collaborated with New Zealand’s Invivo on a wine range that includes a rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc
Due to launch this summer, SJP worked alongside Invivo’s founders, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, to develop the range, which includes a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and a rosé.
“I’m a true wine lover and love including wine in family dinners and occasions with friends, so this is a very exciting and fun project for me. I’m looking forward to every stage of the creation
process,” Parker said. “I intend to be very hands-on throughout, as I am with all my endeavours, and could not be partnering with a better brand than Invivo.
“I’m looking forward to traveling to New Zealand to see where the grapes grow and the wine is made. The boys even brought me a pair of gumboots, which, they assure me, are the height of Kiwi vineyard fashion,” she added.
SPJ will work with Invivo founders Tim Lightnourne (left) and Rob Cameron on her range
Rather than simply putting her name on the label, Parker will be involved in all aspects of the creation of the wines, from the naming and label design, to the winemaking and choosing the final blend. She is also a shareholder in the company.
“We want this wine range to be 100% Sarah Jessica Parker. So other than selecting the base wines for a Sauvignon Blanc and rosé, I’ll be taking a back seat and letting her create the blends.
“It comes down to SJP’s palate and preferences. We want to create wines that she loves and wants to drink and share with friends,” Cameron said.
“The partnership with Sarah Jessica feels like a perfect fit. We didn’t want a silent partner or just a familiar face – we wanted someone who will throw themselves into the process and make wine that’s all about them and reflects their good taste.
“We can already see this happening and can’t wait to taste the end product,” Lightbourne added. Invivo is fast carving a niche for lucrative celebrity wine collaborations.
Lightbourne and Cameron also work with chat show host Graham Norton on a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that has proved wildly successful, and is currently the fastest-growing New Zealand wine brand in the UK.
The pair also worked with Norton to develop an Irish gin, which launched in the UK last year.
Parker is the star and executive producer of Divorce, which will soon return to HBO for a third season. In February 2014 she launched ‘SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’, a shoe, clothing and accessory label.
She currently serves on the board of directors for the New York City ballet. Parker won two Emmy awards and four Golden Globes for her role as shoe-obsessed columnist Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s late‘90s/early noughties hit, Sex and the City.
In addition to the Sex and the City movies, her film credits include: The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, The First Wives Club and Footloose.
Last September her Sex and the City co-star, Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in the show, snapped up high-end Tequila brand Ambhar. Noth revealed to db while in London for the UK launch of Ambhar, that he thinks his Tequila tastes better than George Clooney’s Casamigos brand.