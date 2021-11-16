Master of Wine Symposium to go to Germany in 2023

News

By Patrick Schmitt

The tenth international Master of Wine Symposium will take place in Germany in 2023, following the cancellation of the event in Adelaide, Australia, which had been planned for next year.

Open to anyone to attend, the symposium will run over four days from 29 June to 2 July 2023, and will be hosted by the Deutsches Weininstitut (DWI), the city of Wiesbaden and the federal state of Hessen.

The DWI will work with the 13 wine-growing regions and Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter (VDP) to welcome guests to the country over the four days.

Monika Reule, managing director of the DWI, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the IMW’s international guests to Germany and introduce them to the unique character, quality, and diversity of German wines and the beauty of the wine regions.”

Continuing, she said, “Guests will experience Germany’s spectacular terroirs and touristic hotspots and witness first-hand the dynamic progress in Germany’s wine business, which makes our country one of the most advanced.”

The 10 MWs living in Germany supported the bid for the 2023 event, and a wider core team of MWs will be initiated, headed by Caro Maurer MW, to help make the symposium a world-class event.

The IMW’s symposium usually takes place every four years, the previous one held in Spain, 2018. However, the 2022 symposium, initially planned for Adelaide, Australia, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Neil Hadley, IMW chair, said, “I couldn’t be happier to be applauding this fantastic selection of a European host for the IMW’s next symposium. I have every faith that this most revered wine nation, with all of its history and wonderful fine wines, shall be the perfect location for a world-class symposium addressing the major issues and trends of the global wine trade in 2023.”

