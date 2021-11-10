News

By Christian Smith

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has announced the launch of its first capsule-free wine, the first in a number of capsule-free wines the merchant will sell as part of an ongoing sustainability drive.

The first capsule-free wine to be sold at BBR is its Own Selection Châteauneuf du Pape, from this month. After that, a phased continuation will see further products in BBR’s Own Selection sold without capsules.

Lizzy Rudd, Chair of Berry Bros. & Rudd commented of the initiative, “As a company with a heritage of over 300 years, it’s natural for us to look ahead to the needs of future generations. The use of capsules in wine to be drunk now is purely cosmetic and we are pleased to be launching the first of our Own Selection wines in capsule-free packaging.

This is one small but important step in our journey to become net-zero carbon by 2030, and we hope that other wine companies will follow suit and remove superfluous capsules.”

BBR identified some of its Own Selection wines as ideal to sell with capsule-free packaging as the wines are intend to be consumed within a three-year time frame.

What is a wine bottle capsule?

A capsule refers to the wrap enclosing the neck and cork closure on a wine bottle. They were developed in the 18th century to protect the cork from damage.

Meanwhile, Berry Bros. & Rudd has announced the ultimate Christmas gift for a wine collector. Its personal wine cellar gift, which includes a visit to the store to create your ideal fine wine collection, is sure to get mouths watering.

You can learn more here.

Read More: Berry Bros & Rudd starts work on Europe’s largest fine wine storage