News

By Sarah Neish

Export figures show a positive trend for the category, with a 7% climb in sales, says Business France.

The total export volume of Vin De France, which represents around 15% of French wines, is up +7% for the first six months of 2021 (Jan to June), according to data from Business France. There is also a 5% increase in value, amounting to €196,727K, for the same period, evidencing a strong upward trend.

By far the leading export market for Vin De France in value terms during the first half of the year has been Germany, with German consumers snapping up 22% of the market share, generating €42,473K worth of sales.

However, the most surprising growth when it comes to an appetite for French wine comes from Brazil, whose demand for Vin De France soared by +132%. The US also climbed by 31% volume and 36% value, making it an export market now worth approximately €35,302K, and ranking second largest after Germany.

The UK, Netherlands and China make up the rest of the Top Five markets for Vin De France, with 9%, 8% and 6% share of the pie respectively.

See below for full export details:

Top 5 markets (volume):

Germany (33%, 311,345 Hl)

USA (12%, 110,003 Hl)

UK (9%, 88,352 Hl)

Netherlands (8%, 73,692 Hl)

China (6%, 54,217 Hl)

Top 5 markets (value):

Germany (22%, 42,473K euros)

USA (18%, 35,302K euros)

UK (11%, 20,579K euros)

Netherlands (7%, 13,695K euros)

Sweden (5%, 10,565K euros)

Key growing markets (volume) in this period:

Brazil (+170%)

Ireland (+70%)

China (+63%)

Australia (+35%)

USA (+31%)

Sweden (+27%)

Germany (+10%)

Key growing markets (value) in this period:

Brazil (+132%)

Australia (+41%)

USA (+36%)

Ireland (+34%)

Denmark (+23%)