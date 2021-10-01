Indian oenophiles to get a taste of South Australia’s wines

News

By Jessica Mason

Wine lovers in India will soon be able to enjoy more South Australian wines following the launch of the South Australian Indian Wine Expansion Program.

Minister for trade and investment Stephen Patterson reportedly said the initiative will help both South Australian wine producers already exporting to India looking to tap into new market opportunities as well as wineries looking to expand into the India market.

Patterson said: “India’s growing middle and upper-middle class has, over the last few years, created huge market potential for South Australian products. Having South Australian wines in India provides consumers with the opportunity to taste some of the world’s premium wines from some of the oldest vineyards in existence.”

South Australia’s regional director for MENA and India Sidharth Mehta added: “The Department for Trade and Investment acknowledge India as a key market with long-term potential for South Australian wineries to export”.

According to WineTitles, Indian Wine Expansion Program will run for 12 months and will feature education and assistance to South Australian wineries on how to access the Indian market, create strong brand awareness and provide importers and distributers with key information and insight into South Australian wines.

Sonal Holland MW explained: “These consumers are young, well-travelled and eager to learn about the premium products they consume. Their knowledge and demand for quality premium consumption is increasing and, as the hospitality sector begins to emerge from Covid, it is an ideal time for South Australian wine producers to consider the long-term potential this market presents.”

South Australian wine exporters can register their interest by 8 October to participate in the India wine market briefing webinar to be held on 13 October, hosted by Holland.