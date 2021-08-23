ProWein prepares for inaugural Mumbai show

News

By Christian Smith

Wine and spirits trade fair ProWein is gearing up for several shows over the course of the next year, including its flagship event in Düsseldorf, ProWine Singapore and the inaugural ProWine Mumbai.

The inaugural ProWine Mumbai, organised by Messe Düsseldorf India and All Things Nice, is due to be held for the first time from 17-18 November 2021 at five-star hotel The Regis.

All Things Nice is India’s leading wine, spirits and luxury marketing consulting and events agency.

“Over the past months numerous events had to be postponed and cancelled throughout the entire world. Any trade fair we can offer means a spark of hope for the industry,” says Bastian Mingers, Director ProWein.

“We handle the situation very responsibly and strictly comply with all the rules so as to guarantee the highest degree of safety possible.”

Meanwhile, The flagship ProWein Düsseldorf event will return for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be held on 27-29 March 2022.

Industry figures have reacted positively to the impending return of ProWein.

“These pandemic times have had a major impact on the world wine trade. In these difficult times, the importance of trade shows such as ProWein and its satellite events are of crucial importance for the wine sector, which is why Wines of Portugal will once again be present at these important events as ProWine Shanghai in November,” said Frederico Falcão, Wines of Portugal President.

“As a global sparkling wine market leader we are represented on all continents with the 30 companies in our group. To us ProWein in Düsseldorf as the leading international trade fair for the wine industry has become an important meeting point for further developing and building the business and maintaining our national and international customer contacts over the years. The same applies to ProWine Shanghai with a focus on the Asian region where we are also represented,” added Jan Rock, Global Head Corporate Communications, Henkell Freixenet.