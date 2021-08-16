Biodiversity leads to more characterful wines, says Viña Tarapaca

News

By Christian Smith

Viña Tarapaca feels that recovering and improving biodiversity at its vineyards is leading to more characteristic wines with greater personality, as it reaffirms its commitment to sustainability.

Viña Tarapaca has a five-year masterplan when it comes to sustainability, proving the wineries’ commitment to its staff, the care and management of its vineyards and the recovery and improvement of the surrounding biodiversity.

This includes “passive restoration” schemes such as creating “biological corridors” within the estate to speed up the recovery process for biodiversity – something the winery told db will bear fruit over time.

Sustainable winemaking is of the utmost importance for Viña Tarapaca, and includes everything from smart use of water, ecopackaging, renewable energy including solar panels and the use of eco-friendly materials.

The beauty of this commitment to the environment and sustainable winemaking – chiefly the recovery and reintroduction of biodiversity – aside from its environmental benefits, is the character and personality it brings to Tarapaca’s wines, db has learned.

The winery told db that it sees biodiversity as key to improving every aspect of the winery, which in turn will lead to wines with more character that are instantly identifiable as Viña Tarapaca drops.

As the world comes to terms with a changing climate and the need for sustainable produce, Viña Tarapaca is showing that it is thinking one step ahead.